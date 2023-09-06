Who really wants such books available to kids in school?
To the editor:
Montgomery County, Maryland, public school parents have filed a lawsuit to allow them to opt out of mandatory lesson plans based on “pride” storybooks.
For example, one lesson asks 3- and 4-year-olds to search for images from a word list that includes “intersex flag,” “drag queens,” “underwear,” and “leather.” Another encourages fifth graders to discuss what it means to be non-binary. Other books encourage a child-knows-best approach to gender transitioning and states that doctors only guess when identifying a newborn’s sex anyway.
Parents of middle school students in Ludlow, Massachusetts, have been objecting to school books with descriptive accounts of oral sex, underage drinking, and sexual promiscuity. One tells children “sex is like a carnival or fair.”
Parents across the country have had to fight against graphic sex ed in their children’s schools. I couldn’t include some of the excerpts from these school library books or I’m sure they’d be edited out as inappropriate for the general public.
So what kind of adults want these books in school libraries? And what is their real motivation? With national test scores decreasing in recent years, and the U.S. falling behind other countries, I think our schools need to stick with subjects that will help our children succeed as adults in whatever vocations they may choose.
Judy Logan
Rehoboth