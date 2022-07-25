Who’s managing the Mansfield Town Manager?
To the editor:
Re: “Mansfield deserves answers,” editorial, July 21:
I agree. Mansfield deserves answers, but it also deserves better.
During this matter between the police chief (Ron Sellon) and the town manager (Kevin Dumas) the one question not yet asked is, “Who is Managing the Town Manager?” Clearly that should be the Select Board.
In May 2021, Town Meeting voted to end Civil Service for our future police and fire personnel. This was heavily pushed by the town manager and was interestingly timed given what we now know and what occurred the very next month. In addition, protections lost with Civil Service were to be put in place for public safety personnel since the vote, yet we have heard nothing.
Second, it is indeed appalling that the town has not responded to public information requests with appropriate transparency. They appear to have hemmed, hawed, and done everything to not disclose basic information that should be available to anyone on request. But this is not a surprise coming from Mansfield or many other towns. Public officials should have the attitude that they operate as if the public has access at all times. They should not seek to circumvent the rights of the public and evade questions.
The editors (of The Sun Chronicle) are completely correct. “The public’s business should not be kept a secret”.
Finally, a simple search of Sun Chronicle articles will provide similar circumstances involving this town manager. This should give Select Board members a cause for concern and appropriately, increase their oversight in such situations. They have not, and there has yet to be, an executive session for a simple discussion on the process. That is just irresponsible.
This could have been avoided if only the Select Board managed the town manager. All they had to do was “Do Their Job”. They have not, and Mansfield has yet another crisis
Steve Schoonveld
Mansfield
The writer is a former Mansfield Select Board member.