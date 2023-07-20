Who would consult a ministry for health care?
To the editor:
Re: “Reaction mixed in area to over-the-counter birth control,” front page, July 19:
With respect to the story “Reaction mixed in Attleboro area to over-the-counter birth control pill,” wherein Darlene Howard, executive director of the Abundant Hope Pregnancy Center is quoted as saying: “This is irresponsible for the medical community to violate their Hippocratic Oath in light of strong medical evidence that hormonal contraception may cause harmful risks to the health of a woman if not prescribed and monitored by her physician,” it is noteworthy that Howard, according to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine, and Board of Registration in Nursing, has no record of possessing any medical credential of any kind. As such, she is not qualified to render medical advice.
She is further unqualified to reasonably conclude on basis of evidence, that any medical professional has violated their oath.
Howard runs an organization that describes itself on their website this way: “Abundant Hope is a Christian life-affirming ministry.”
So, to healthy Attleboro-area women who seek birth control, they might consult a “Christian life-affirming ministry,” or scientists at FDA with medical credentials, who approved an over-the-counter birth control medication.
I would not consult a “ministry” for medical advice. No one should.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk