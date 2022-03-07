Whose side is Bob Foley really on?
To the editor:
Re: “An open letter to our elected leaders,” by Bob Foley (column, Opinion, March 4):
Once again, I find myself shaking my head at the writings of Bob Foley.
His most recent post has me wondering. Whose side is this guy on? His attack on our president during this dangerous time was about as helpful as a loud mouthed Little League parent screaming at the coach in the middle of the game.
We are all concerned about Ukraine. Our future is tied to theirs.
Foley compared Adolf Hitler to Vladimir Putin andJoe Biden to Neville Chamberlain. He missed one comparison. Foley should have compared himself to Joseph Goebbels, propagandist and public relations head for the Nazi regime. Goebbels’ job was to damage Chamberlain’s image and shake England’s faith in their prime minister.
Please remind poor old Bob that Chamberlain and Churchill were not dealing with a the threat of nuclear weapons. It is a very different time. The wrong move, now, could annihilate the entire world. We don’t need infighting. We need a united front.
Instead, Foley wrote, “Go to his office. Yell at him, shout loudly. Push Biden aside and do the right thing to act human, not politically.” Not politically? That line came after, “Democratic legislators, recognize you are done.”
These violent words and public denouncing of our president as a weak leader and an appeaser during such dangerous times, only contributes to the spread of Russian anti-American propaganda. The words are frankly seditious.
Sedition: “Actions or speech intended to incite people to rebel against the government.”
Shame on Bob Foley.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.