To the editor:
Anyone can charge to park for stadium events? Why is it that residents up and down North Street are allowed to park cars without permits?
It was my understanding that any cars allowed access to North Street are for residents and friends. Then why is it when I was driving down North St for one of the concerts a couple of weeks ago, people were standing on the street waving cars to park on there lawn for a fee?
Then the other residents complain about the amount of cars on North Street and Beach Street. It was my understanding that the police were cracking down on illegal parking cars a few years back. What changed?
Jason Thomas, Foxboro
