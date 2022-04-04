Why aren’t we talking about Joe Biden?
To the editor:
Re: “Some thoughts as I pray for warm weather, by Peter Gay (column, March 28):
I’m not a Trumpster but Peter Gay, in his last column, asked a question that hangs heavily over these pages: Why are we still talking about Donald Trump several times a week?
This suggests an even better question from the opposite direction: Why, on these pages, are we not talking about Joe Biden?
In the last 14 months, I have witnessed the worst presidency of my life time but in this venue I only hear crickets. Our southern border is destroyed and the states touching Mexico have become an extension of the narco state. Fentanyl is flooding over the border in catastrophic amounts and human trafficking is a deadly levels.
The Biden administration is surreptitiously flying thousands of immigrants all over the country so that they magically disappear from the border. None of this is legal or constitutional.
The president seems to be coherent only when reading from note cards prepared by someone who is telling him what to say. The vice president is an embarrassment whenever given a podium.
Inflationary spending shows no constraint as our national debt stretches beyond the unsustainable $30 trillion figure. The Biden energy policy is in shambles and the price of fuel is driving the economy into a ditch. Despite his posturing, I don’t think the president cares a whit if a person struggling on a middle or lower income has to pay another $500 a year to drive to work.
So what is going on in these pages every week where none of this is worthy of attention either by way of defense or accusation? I get the sense that we are playing a game: I’ll keep waving my right hand about so you’ll be distracted and won’t notice what my left hand is doing.
Paul Andrews
North Attleboro