Why can’t we all get along?
To the editor:
Re: “Letters should be made to follow commentary’s advice,” by Philip Hourigan, letters, Aug. 14:
I wanted to thank Philip Hourigan for his letter on expressing opinions in The Sun Chronicle. I have always felt a conservative view is almost always attacked the very next news print.
The Opinion Page and the contents of the entire paper are leaning farther left than any piece of news information that I personally read.
I feel some of the readers feel if you have conservative views then you must be a MAGA Republican. That is simply not true. We all need to express our views without being subjected to such negative responses or personal attacks. I think Rodney King said it well, “Why can’t we all get along?”
Deborah Blackburn
Attleboro