Why does alcohol get a pass over marijuana?
To the editor:
Re: “Councilor is correct: Marijuana is a gateway drug,” by Donald Hebert, Voice of the Public, Dec. 14:
In response to Donald Hebert’s recent submission deeming marijuana a gateway drug (in agreement with City Councilor Peter Blais). First of all, and most importantly, thank you for your 33 years in law enforcement, I can’t imagine some of the horrific things you’ve seen during that span.
Next, I’d be curious to know how many of those same users were also consuming alcohol prior to moving on to cocaine and other harder drugs. Are we to assume that liquor stores should be admonished to industrial areas as well?
Alcohol can be a highly addictive substance, but is often overlooked as a root cause, even though there are several repeat DUI offenders that consistently put other peoples lives at risk on a daily basis. Why does alcohol get a pass in this discussion? Is it complacency, we’ve just come to accept alcohol as the risk factor it presents?
Tim Eldridge
Attleboro