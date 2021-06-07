To the editor:
Re: "Why are some still wearing masks?" by Bob Foley, Opinion, June 4.
As a vaccinated volunteer at our great local resource the Community Visiting Nurse Association, I sometimes visit vulnerable clients and their families. The guidelines set forth by our clinical staff, based on the science available today, require we volunteers to mask up.
I consider this a small inconvenience in an effort to cooperate in dealing with a public health crisis that has effected millions of Americans.
As the science evolves public health guidelines should evolve also and there may be a day in the not too distant future where masks are no longer required in health care settings.
As a further measure of caution I wear a mask when in enclosed public spaces with individuals I don't know and can't social distance from.
So The Sun Chronicle's Friday columnist may see me in the Mansfield Stop & Shop wearing a mask. I don't know why this should bother him so much. Perhaps he sees mask wearing as a political symbol rather than a personal health choice based on my interpretation of his column.
I feel attempting to bully individuals into abandoning masks is wrong and not in anybody's best interest.
I hope qualified health care professionals will weigh in on this matter and provide their perspective.
Geoff Gallant
Foxboro
