Why don’t liquor stores face the same restrictions as pot shops?
To the editor:
I disagree with Peter Blais and (former city council president) Frank Cook. Marijuana does not lead to fentanyl use nor are the businesses an “eyesore” for the city.
Councilor Laura Dolan hit the nail on the head — marijuana is not a gateway drug and does not do the damage alcohol does.
There are three dispensaries in Attleboro. They have strict regulations. No one under 21 can enter the dispensary.
Can anyone say that about the many liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and convenient stores where liquor, beer and wine are sold? Are the liquor stores not located near “family-centered eating establishments?” Why not cannabis?
For a lot of people, cannabis is used for medical reasons — anxiety, stress, insomnia, pain, etc. There are tinctures, salves, RSOs, vapes, bud/flower, seltzers, concentrates and edibles that assist people with their affliction.
I have family members who use cannabis for these reasons especially when dealing with the pain from cancer treatment (chemo). Cannabis is expanding whether you’re ready or not. Locking them out of business zones is not in the best interest of all concerned. I feel that dispensaries in a business zone will show that Attleboro is a forward-thinking city and not stuck in the stone age. It may be beneficial for eating establishments to be located by dispensaries.
Margie Basile
Attleboro