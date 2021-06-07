Why I continue to wear a mask
To the editor:
Re: “Why are some still wearing masks?” by Bob Foley, Opinion, June 4.
I’d like to explain why I wear a mask.
I am vaccinated against COVID-19. So are my parents and children. There is very little risk to me of contracting the virus, and even if I do chances are I will not get very sick. I am grateful to all who made this possible.
However, my sister-in-law cannot get the vaccine due to allergies. She has chronic ailments and is on oxygen regularly. Because I am sometimes her caregiver, I cannot, in any way shape or form, take a chance that I carry the virus to her.
The same goes for the many workers I come in contact with. Many people have no choice but to show up for work, even if they or their loved ones may have serious medical conditions.
Since I don’t know when it might be risky for others, it’s simple enough for me to slap on a mask when I go into a store.
Since there are others who cannot or will not get the vaccine, the virus is still very much out there.
I care about those around me, even those I don’t know.
For the time being, I am able to make this small concession to my comfort if it will help someone else.
Christine Greenhalge
North Attleboro
