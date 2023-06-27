Why my realization is becoming golden
To the editor:
In follow up to my submission “Why my silence is no longer golden” (Letters, Feb. 24), I wanted to highlight the representation of the diverse community of graduates contained in The Sun Chronicle coverage as I believe in giving credit where credit is due which follows.
Imagine the joy many of our community members experienced in seeing the front page coverage of the Class of 2023 as two students of color were fittingly portrayed under the caption ”Create the Next New.” It was shiny and new, taking on a golden hue filled with hope for a future where they mattered enough to be front page news in our very own city of Attleboro.
Yes, with the help of our little ole’ Sun Chronicle staff, we are forging a representation of inclusivity that the entire community can reap the benefits of through their courage in taking them out of the back seat or not portrayed at all.
In addition, the following page was another glorious site of diversity in the many different nationalities of our graduates, making it truly representative as none were pictured more than others, truly sending a message of equality that is based in the reality of “equal representation” that is not reflective of the number of them in the township but just equal in number because they are part of our community, nice job.
I venture to say, our future is looking brighter, and dare I to say, it’s getting a bit more golden which is a beautiful color.
Pam Bliss
Attleboro