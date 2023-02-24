Why my silence is no longer golden
To the editor:
On Jan. 11 I attended the mayoral debate organized by the Attleboro Comprehensive High School Student Council who did a superb job selecting representation from diverse interest clubs to present the scope of questions.
The Sun Chronicle Front page coverage included several of the 16 questions and candidate responses designed to represent the most important items to the Attleboro community ranging from a new senior center, green space, uptown business, to police facility updates, amongst others.
However, there was one important question that stood out to me as missing which was posed by a representative of the Black Student Alliance: ”As Attleboro becomes an increasingly diverse city across a number of different demographics, what will you do as mayor to ensure that all people; multilingual speakers, people of color, and those of varying abilities are seen, heard and represented through our city?” Shocking? Yes, but further it by viewing coverage on Double ACS, where you can discover that only two candidates were prepared to offer relative responses, indicating they were engaged and aware that these populations are not represented.
But wait, more shocking is when we add the fact that this article, which is so important to the future culture of our community, did not include this question especially given that it was being published just four days before MLK Day, which speaks volumes through silence.
If not now, when is the time that we will recognize that every sustainable change comes with the foresight to plan for it? That is what their question asked, “what is your plan?” What I ask is, when will I be graced, not silenced, with a community that makes a plan to ensure that diverse populations are recognized and that their question on the agenda is part of what we hear is being asked of our leaders, even if it is humbling to our mayoral candidates that they didn’t see it coming. I venture to say, that is when we will begin to reach full representation of our community, not just our leaders, and realization, not silence, is what will be golden.
Pam Bliss
Attleboro