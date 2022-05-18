Why should we pay for other people’s debt?
To the editor:
Re: “Where’s my money?” by Bob Foley (column, May 13):
Just the idea of forgiving student loan debt is outrageous.
Why would hard-working American taxpayers pay for “others” education? Why on earth would one group (taxpayers) cough up the money to pay for others’ education. Does this mean we would get back the money we paid for our children’s education?
How about giving back to the hard-working citizens who saved for years and probably went into some debt of their own to pay for their child’s education.
Now the Biden administration wants to eliminate debt for those who just borrowed amounts way beyond what they could handle. Did these “educated” people not understand the meaning of a loan. Maybe part of the problem is that finance and common sense handling of money is not eing taught in high school. Borrowers should consider the loan part of their education. You borrowed the money, you pay it back as agreed. Learn how the system works. Deal with it and forget about others paying your debt.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro