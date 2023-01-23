Why shouldn’t teachers have the right to strike?
To the editor:
Re: “Teachers should not have the right to strike,” by Mike Kirby, column, Jan. 21:
Having read and re-read Mike Kirby’s piece against teachers being able to strike, I cannot find any salient reasoning presented by the author for his stand.
Any unionized workers group has the right to strike. It is their only way of forcing management to be serious about contract negotiations.
I was disappointed by the Biden administration and Congress for forcing a contract on the nation’s railway workers and forbidding them to strike. Anti-strike rules are anti-labor and profit only management. Not allowing teachers the right to strike would be akin to setting the clock back 150 years.
Paul Miles-Matthias
Seekonk