Why weren’t North residents warned of water issue earlier? Why weren’t North residents warned of water issue earlier?
To the editor:
It is absolutely inexcusable that the town of North Attleboro did not send out a telephone alert early Thursday morning about the possible contamination of the water.
Because I have a grandson in the public school system and because parents were alerted by the school administration, I found about the possible contamination.
Many seniors in the town who I know had no way of knowing about this alert. The town on other occasions has sent alerts via telephone.
I would hope the town council will address this situation to avoid future problems.
Lynn Gaulin
North Attleboro