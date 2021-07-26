To the editor:
Why would any reasonable person turn down an opportunity to avoid a nasty death from COVID-19 when there is a FREE and effective vaccine available?
A reasonable person in possession of his/her faculties would not hesitate to avail themselves of the chance to continue enjoying life. On the other hand, we are more than aware of a substantial number of folks who are adamantly against the vaccine.
Listen up people! You are being conned and suckered by some of the worse kinds of so-called authority figures who stand to gain or maintain power at your expense. You are being fed lie after lie that, if followed, will probably result in you dying and leaving your bereft families to struggle with the fact that it was not only preventable but sadly unnecessary.
Some GOP pols are finally coming out in favor of vaccinations. A bit late to the party but their new attitude is a welcome change after all the denial of the past year.
To those on the fence I can only beg that you come around to doing the right thing. If not for yourself, do it for those who love you and deserve to have you around for as long as possible. May your kinder angel’s advice prevail.
Be well everyone.
Frederick Watlers
Attleboro
