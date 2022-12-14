Will MAGA loyalists change their chants to ‘lock him up?’
To the editor:
Political commentators and journalists have been studying, dissecting, and explaining the Trump phenomenon for many years.
Attributing the unabated fealty to Trump as a winner, a champion of the aggrieved, or the victim of a vast conspiracy, no one has accurately forecast the point at which this adoration turns to antipathy and outrage. As it undoubtedly will as his favored political candidates keep losing elections, his antisemitic associates and comments chop off a large segment of his support, and his loyal legislators publicly denounce him to preserve their careers.
Trump, always the tightwad with his own resources, will never subsidize his presidential campaign as the funding spigot is dried up.
Will one third of the electorate continue their allegiance if they are required to pay for all the rallies and swag once freely obtained? Will the swooning and adoring fans embarrass themselves by a continuing attachment to election denial and fantastical conspiracies?
One of the most significant motivators for Trump voters is their anger and resentment for the perceived slights and disrespect from “the coastal elitist politicians” who they despise, even if they have been the beneficiaries of progressive laws and programs attributed to these legislators.
The realization that they have been duped and exploited by this sham populist could shift to the advantage of a savvy politician who can convince them that Trump was just another rich elitist “wolf in sheep’s clothing,” who would destroy this country if it inured to his fame and fortune.
With a continuing sense of grievance , fueled by Trump’s ultimate disavowal of these supporters, who he will blame and shame for not overthrowing the government and making him president or monarch, the MAGA millions will enthusiastically turn their fury into new slogans such as “lock him up,” or “dump Trump,” and a new champion will garner their devotion.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth