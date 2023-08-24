Will MAGA millions deny their own eyes?
To the editor:
Undoubtedly, millions of MAGA supporters watched the widely televised insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and the hundreds of replays thereafter. That they have chosen to disregard the significance of that attack on our government, or even worse, have delusionally bought into the rationale that it was a patriotic effort to secure the return of Donald Trump to his rightfully won second term, then no trial will convince them otherwise.
And if all the other accumulated evidence that was not directly witnessed by the MAGA Trumpers, but is steadily being reprinted and wildly circulated doesn’t penetrate their irrational adoration of Trump, no trial will convince them that what they saw of the Jan. 6 insurrection was anything but a justified assault to save the country from the machinations of the deep state.
And at some level of unarticulated rationale, they may believe that Trump has not been arrested, owing to the fact that his behavior is not unconstitutional nor criminal, otherwise he would be incarcerated. His continuing threatening and accusatory diatribes, that have so far had no judicial accountability, despite being warned to desist, prove to them that he is invincible and righteous.
The new American reality is that the truth has no value and Trump can manipulate his supporters by simply pronouncing all incriminating evidence as fake and a further persecution of their beloved leader.
To understand what they witnessed on Jan. 6 as an existential threat incited by Donald Trump, and deservedly punishable, would be tantamount to admitting that they were deceived and manipulated pawns.
And that rabbit hole may be too deep to climb out of.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth