Will Round 2 of COVID mean restrictions, again?
To the editor:
I’d love to see how society will handle a second round of the coronavirus. Going back to closing businesses, travel restrictions, mandatory masks, mandatory vaccines, walking in a certain direction in the grocery aisles etc., etc.
I’d also love to see all the virtue signalers who will wear masks while outside, while alone in their cars and while swimming or showering.
The liberals know there will be all those “evil” Trumpers who will again “deny science” and refuse to comply.
Yes, us Trumpers will refuse (again) to wear the masks.
I loved it when different ladies at the local Stop & Shop boldly yelled at me for either not wearing a mask or for having the gall to pull my mask below my nose. Oh the horror!
Good luck to society with Round Two.
By the way, the last time I saw my vaccine card was at De Gaulle Airport in Paris. Do I have to start over?
Mark Sweeney
Norton