Will the MAGA movement seek another leader?
To the editor:
Clearly former President Donald Trump’s best days are behind him as the legal, financial and political problems are mounting. Can the MAGA movement be saved and transferred to another political aspirant?
Was Trump so unique that no one can match his popularity with so many millions of supporters? Or is there now a road map for an even more nefarious, articulate opportunist who wants to be president?
Trump had decades of developing his media savvy persona and honing his insulting routines that thrill adoring crowds.
The MAGA constituency consists of people with differing agendas and grievances, but a unifying factor is a desire to ridicule and be entertained, giving vent to long subdued resentments that predate Trump-ism.
Trump will fade and flicker out, but those who support his style will remain, awaiting further opportunity to focus their attention, money and votes upon a new savior.
While many politicians and legislators have adopted Trump’s mythologies, lies and divisive rhetoric, is there one who can replicate the bombastic, sarcastic responses that were the hallmarks of his speeches and rallies? Who will be inventive enough to create nicknames for their adversaries, or mock every person who displays disloyalty, and fabricate facts with such spontaneity?
No one has thus far been elevated to the level of replacing Trump and so his base remains committed and unconvinced that he has committed anything criminal or treasonous. Of the handful of pretenders who spout nonsense, none has reached sufficient national prominence to rally the MAGA millions and become heir.
It is heartening to believe that Trump could be a phenomenon that appears only once in the history of this nation. Miniature versions of Trump may win local or state elections, as they have done in the last two election cycles. However, transferring that to the national level seems improbable and hopefully impossible.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth