Will the ‘real Americans’ please stand?
To the editor:
I’ve been noticing that recently some letter writers to The Sun Chronicle have been using the word “Americans” or “real Americans” to describe those people who share their beliefs and prejudices.
Letter writer Karen Ostrom-Kelly, in a letter that was published on Oct. 8, writes “Americans are taking names and notes.” and Kenneth Porter, in a letter that ran on Oct. 15, writes “It’s heart warming to know we still have some real Americans.” The inference of course is that they, themselves, are the real Americans, but another letter writer, Aldo Ferrario, who does not agree with them and was the subject of their letters, isn’t.
So, what is it about Ferrario that makes him, in their opinion, not a “real American.” Is it because both his first and last name end in a vowel? I thought we were way past that point in our history. But, for some people old habits die hard. Still, it made me wonder who among us can claim to be “real Americans”. Am I a real American? There is nothing on-line that specifically says who among us are and who aren’t. I did find a few articles that gives people’s opinions. It turns out that by and large, Republicans have a narrower view than Democrats or independents. For example, a much higher percentage of Republicans think that you must be white and Christian. That would exclude a lot of people I know. But still, even by those Republican standards, I appeared to be a “real American.” But, then I got to thinking about the Christian part. I was born into a Christian family, that’s true. But, the last time someone came to my door to recruit me to their religion I politely quipped “No thank you, I already belong to a church I don’t go to.” So, maybe I’m disqualified on the basis of lack of religiosity?
I kept looking, and you have to believe me that I searched hard. Nothing on my passport, nothing on my birth certificate, nothing on my selective service card. In desperation I turned to the biggest know-it-all of all. No, not Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley. I’m talking about Siri. “Hey Siri!” I said, “Am I a real American?” and she responded “I really couldn’t say!”
Couldn’t say? or wouldn’t say! Is she in on it, too? Is there some secret handshake that allows people to know if they are real Americans or not? Well, in the words of casino magnate Steve Winn “If you don’t know who the mark is, then it must be you.”
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
