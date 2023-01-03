Will the real Republicans please stand up in 2023
To the editor:
For my entire life, at least so far, I have been politically, what most people would call, a liberal. My family were all Democrats and I fell in line. During all those years, I always thought of Republicans as the just other team.
I saw them as people who viewed most things differently. You know, I saw the glass half full and it seemed to me that they always saw it half empty.
All of that changed for me when Donald Trump declared his candidacy.
Suddenly, our political world began to sour. The people I knew as good, decent and honest Republicans began to morph into strangers I didn’t recognize. Suddenly, there were two types of Republicans, MAGA and original. It was sad and disheartening. Remember when they decided to change Coke’s original recipe to New Coke? That didn’t go well either, did it?
So, I want to know, where are the true Republicans? Where are the team members who would speak up and do the right thing?
Now, we have a New York Republican elected to Congress by lying about every aspect of his life, including the two dates on which his mother died. Yet, the majority of Republicans are silent.
I’ll let Irish philosopher Edmund Burke say it for me:
“All that is necessary for evil to exist is for good people to do nothing.”
I still believe that most Republicans are good people. I am just waiting for them to do something.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.