Will we see adjustments for inflation in our SS? Will we see adjustments for inflation in our SS?
To the editor:
There are few coincidences in Wasington, D.C.
The recent announcement of “zero” inflation in July led to many arguments about the meaning of this statistic.
I have neither heard, nor read, any mention about the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for Social Security recipients. It’s based upon the rate of inflation in July, August and September.
Perhaps it’s just a coincidence. The rate in August and September should be interesting.
Ed Schagrin
Rehoboth