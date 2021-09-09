Wise up people! Get vaccinated
To the editor:
A perfect example of persuading people to act against their best interests is getting someone, in the name of religion no less, to strap on a suicide vest and explode it in the midst of a group of innocents.
Therefore, convincing large segments of a population that taking a proven vaccine against a raging pandemic is not only unwise but is political heresy, is mere child’s play. Wise up people. Time to get your head out of the sand and face facts.
The longer the virus is given free access to so many un-protected people, the stronger it will become. Oh yes, masks.
Frederick Walters
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.