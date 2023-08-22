Come on, wishing, hoping, and maybe praying, is a great plan
To the editor:
Re: “Yes, let’s let the bridges collapse first,” by Dave Kane, letter, Aug. 21:
I was disappointed to read Dave Kane’s letter to the editor critical of another letter writer. Apparently Kane does not understand that the first law of thermal dynamics, also known as entropy can be suspended by simply wishing it away.
Republicans have been doing exactly that for decades. No need to spend money on infrastructure! Just wish the problem goes away and it does.
Take former governor Charlie Baker for example. He came into office mad as hell about our public transportation system. Heads rolled in the first couple of months and then? Nothing! Eight years as governor and he did nothing at all to fix the problem. But now Democrats are spending billions to fix it. What a bunch of Chicken Littles! Why can’t they just wish that the problem goes away?
The wishing away of problems has been a trademark of the Republican Party and it has worked great for them. Time and time again they successfully wish problems away — remember President Donald Trump and COVID-19 — “as soon a summer comes it will disappear.” Then Democrats take over and they unnecessarily spend money. And, you know what they call it? Governing! What a bunch of losers.
Wishing really works. I went over the Sagamore Bridge four times this summer. Each time I wished the bridge wouldn’t crash into the canal as I drove over it, and it didn’t!
Kane should stop being encumbered by the thought process and start wishing more.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro