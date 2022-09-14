Woman politicians are harassed in Attleboro
To the editor:
City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone has announced her intention to run for Attleboro mayor. Congratulations! I whole-heartedly support her candidacy.
No sooner had the ink even dried in The Sun Chronicle story regarding this announcement, and DeSimone was attacked online. The attack was vicious even by Facebook standards. The attack was nothing less than cruel, ignorant hate speech.
Is this what we have become accustom to when an Attleboro resident runs for public office? Is this just how it works? Order some body armor, tuck away all feelings, and just hope you survive the attacks? Then we read “ Why won’t anyone new run for office?” Gee, what a mystery. Who wants to open themselves up to the assault?
I know a little about these attacks and I have also have learned that women who run for office in this city are victims of the absolute worst attacks. Threats. Harassment. Late night visits from angry men. This all OK?
Not long ago there was a public hearing that took place in City Hall regarding an issue that many of Attleboro’s “good old boys” considered a guy’s issue. Some of the women who spoke at that public hearing were photographed and the pictures were sent to the women’s husbands asking why they “allowed” their wives to attend that public hearing. This is OK in 2022?
Do the women of Attleboro attack female candidates, too? Yes. Inexcusable. But there is still a lingering culture that men matter more in and our city government than women. Their requests are honored more often, and they are listened too more closely. I have discussed this with male members of our present city council and they do not disagree. So, what are we going to do about it?
Is there anything that we can do as the next election gets closer to stem the attacks on a caring, qualified and substantive woman like DeSimone? Can we stop this assault now, at the beginning? Or will we have to watch, again, as a good person is excoriated online? Is this what Attleboro elections are all about?
Women matter, too!
Roxanne Houghton
Attleboro