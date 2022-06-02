Woman should not be forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term
To the editor:
Re: “What about the baby’s rights?” by Rev. Paul Wanamaker, Voice of the Public, June 1:
The Rev. Paul Wanamaker shifts tactics from a religious-based argument against abortion to a failed attempt at a legal argument to justify his point of view.
He erroneously, and misleadingly, points to interpretations of the first section of the 14th Amendment, which states in part “… nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law …”
It should be noted that the original intent of the amendment was to insure the rights of those recently freed from enslavement. The amendment does not absolutely guarantee any rights to the unborn (as Wanamaker would have us believe) as the unborn are not specifically mentioned, although various interpretations have done so.
But, once again, Wanamaker misses the point.
The majority of people in this country, including his parishioners, support the idea of safe and legal abortion, regardless of any constitutional interpretation. If you want to reduce the need for a woman to seek an abortion, then provide well-funded healthcare and access to contraception for all women. Already, abortions are at an all-time low, and not because of laws outlawing abortion, but because women have become more empowered to take control of their reproductive healthcare. No women wants to be in a position of having to choose abortion. However, there will always be a need for abortion. That’s reality.
Women cannot, and should not, be forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term. End of story.
Seth Diamand
North Attleboro