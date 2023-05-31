World must be united in climate-change fight
To the editor:
Re: “Cracks emerging in Europe’s united front to battle climate change,” by The Associated Press, thesunchronicle.com:
I was disappointed to read in that several European leaders are starting to argue for a “pause” on some efforts to combat climate change and protect nature.
Climate scientists are making more and more stark predictions — like the record-setting extreme heat expected in the next five years. We can’t afford to slow any efforts that might help to lower these climate risks.
If we had started to reduce carbon emissions 30 years ago, we might have been able to take a more measured approach. Like a small infection left untreated, we now face dire consequences for the whole body of planet Earth. The planet is essentially a patient in the emergency room, and any delay in treatment raises the risk of a complete collapse.
Leaders here in the U.S., just like in Europe, will argue for slower changes to suit their political agendas. We must push back against this — time is not in our favor, and the alternative is a future almost too difficult to imagine.
Mary Memmott
Framingham