Would Trump try to monetize top secret info? Of course.
To the editor:
Re: “The unbriefable man,” Our View, Weekend Edition, Aug. 13-14:
There’s an old adage: More often than not, the answer to nine out of 10 questions is “money.”
That is certainly the case when you look at Donald Trump’s history. And, arguably one could say that in his case its 10 out 10.
It is because of this reputation, that I disagree with one conclusion stated in Saturday’s Sun Chronicle editorial “The unbriefable man.”
One section reads: “The most uncharitable speculation is that the ex-president was going to monetize the documents. That seems unlikely.” Why should that seems unlikely?
In my mind money, it is at least in the top three possible reasons why he stole the top secret documents. After all, isn’t he the man who just a couple of weeks ago desecrated the memory of his ex-wife and mother of three of his children by using her death as an opportunity to fundraise? He sent out a public condolences email and at the bottom he wrote “Donate to Save America.” Which is, of course, his personal piggy bank.
From the very beginning of his candidacy people who know Donald Trump have advised investigators to “follow the money” if they want to uncover his secrets and crimes. So, why draw the conclusion that monetizing the documents is not likely?
Trump’s actions can best be defined by Occam’s razor, the scientific axiom that basically states: when presented with multiple possibilities the correct one is usually the most likely one.
Many people delude themselves thinking that there is more to Trump. Well, if there is a “more,” than it must be “more money.”
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro