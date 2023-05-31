Wrentham errs in restricting beach access
To the editor:
Re: “Wrentham’s Sweatt Beach will be restricted to KP, Franklin residents,” front page, May 26:
I’m very disappointed with the town of Wrentham restricting access to Sweatt Beach to only Plainville, Wrentham, Franklin and Norfolk residents.
The beach is a beautiful place and should be shared by all. My wife and I would go daily to the beach with a friend who lives in Plainville. Now she can go but we can’t!
This is just a bad decision by the town. Please rethink your decision to exclude Massachusetts residents who, I’m sure, like and respect the beach.
Neal Anderson
Attleboro