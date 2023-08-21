Yes, let’s let the bridges collapse first
Re: “Democrats can’t help themselves with money” by Gerald F. Chase, letters, Aug. 18:
To the editor:
He’s kidding, right? In his latest letter, Gerald F. Chase has once again, made a stunning suggestion. This time Chase wrote that Gov. Maura Healey wanted to spend money, long before it was needed, by initiating new bridges across the Cape Cod Canal. Then he wrote, “I doubt the bridges are, in any way, susceptible to collapse; so why the hurry now?”
You’re right, Gerry. Let’s lose a couple of families, a mom and dad, some kids and maybe a grandma or two, before we take any action. Now, I don’t know if there is any imminent danger of a bridge collapse happening soon. But, I for one, don’t want to take the chance.
What do we care, right? After all, the families on that bridge might all be Democrats. So, let’s throw caution to the wind. No, instead, I think, we should toss this illogical and dangerous observation into the trash bin of embarrassing and misguided opinions. I’m sorry, Chase’s letter was a bridge too far.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.