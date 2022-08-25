To the editor:
Peter Gay and Christina DaCruz both argued for a third party, for “moderation” and for “civility”, respectively, in The Sun Chronicle on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2. I agree!
The founders of the proposed Forward Party are known to be powerful experienced politicians and decent people, not necessarily depending on incomes from politics. However, their pitch of only “moderation” will fail.
Look to recent history to understand today’s disunion and acrimony, to understand why just hoping for “moderation” will fail:
Since Ronald Reagan’s GOP cut taxes and regulations on high earners 40 years ago:
Wealthy under-taxed authoritarians took over the GOP by huckstering for so-called “conservative” values popular with white, christian (small c), jobs-hindered, less-educated, workers by offering PAC-re-election expenses to their high-paid elected career officials (plutocrats).
Entrenched plutocrats took over the the DNC by huckstering for so-called “moderate” values popular with multi-colored, multi-faith, jobs-secured, more-educated, workers by offering PAC-reelection expenses to their high-paid elected career officials (plutocrats).
The same!
The result is a nation run by wealthy plutocrats with extreme polarization and with our Republic in dire shape.
Obviously, a successful third party would need to huckster (form a platform in open convention) and convince us patriotic voters to:
1. Renounce plutocracy, run only those called to serve;
2. Tax obscene wealth much more, to limit their political power and to fix inequality;
3. Establish a legal standard to end gerrymandering abuses, probably based on a computer algorithm.
Such a Forward Party would restore our society to moderation (as between conservative and liberal) and to civility (as between debaters of ideas).
It might take another 40 years!
We might also need to enact the Instant Runoff Election method for voting, for a third party to be able to advance.
Spread the word!
Thomas Richards
North Attleboro