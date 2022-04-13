You don’t need to believe in God to have hope
To the editor:
Re: “My faith remains in God, not man,” by Rev. Paul Wannamaker (Voice of the Public, April 11); “Stop giving letter writer an audience,” by Christina DaCruz (Voice of the Public, April 11); “How low can some people go?” Kenneth Porter (Voice of the Public, April 11) and “Faith in ‘God’ has done little for the Ukrainians,” by Aldo Ferrairo (Voice of the Public, April 8.):
Wow! Nothing makes people as crazy as religion. The backlash against Aldo Ferrario’s letter was swift and harsh.
Described by Kenneth Porter as being “... an insulting, disgusting tirade... ,” it was nothing more than one person’s view. No different than Rev. Paul Wannamaker’s original letter about gender, which some could have called disgusting and an affront to humanity.
Let’s keep things in perspective.
More than 83% of the world’s population does not believe in the Bible. To them it’s just a book of stories. Is that insulting or disrespectful? No. It’s simply some people’s opinion. As such, the reverend’s biblical quotations are falling on many deaf ears. Insulting? Disrespectful? No.
I’m sure many Ukrainian’s are praying hourly and many feel abandoned. The reverend seems to think the world is doomed if other’s believe differently from him. You don’t need to believe in God to have hope.
Human morality has a history much longer than the existence of Christianity going back to Hammurabi’s Code almost 1,800 years before the birth of Christ. There is a historical basis for faith in humanity.
But, if there is anything we have learned, it’s that no matter what laws or religions exist, people will still choose to do the wrong thing. While the reverend might prefer to put his faith in God, as is his and anyone else’s right to do, and Kenneth Porter thinks we just need to be patient, I’m sure the victims of clergy sexual abuse might have a different opinion.
Seth Diamand
North Attleboro