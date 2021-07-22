Your words, not mine
To the editor:
Re: “Imagine if you can” by Bob Foley, (column, July 16):
Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley complains that he’s been unfairly labeled racist for his comments about public housing residents several weeks back.
Upon rereading his piece, he says, “nowhere can I find any racial overtones”.
In his May 28 column, Foley postulates: “It is easy to imagine a big blue bus driving through public housing areas showing non-English speakers ballots and where to put their X as they complete same-day registration ... while the bus heads over to the local polling station as they hand out sandwiches.”
Foley avoids mentioning color or race, but he clearly has contempt for “non-English speakers” living in public housing, painting them as easily bought off and manipulated.
However, he misleads us by choosing “non-English speakers” as his example.
People who cannot speak English, with few exceptions, cannot vote.
English is a requirement for becoming a citizen, and citizenship is a requirement for voting. Non-English speaking citizens, who can be rounded up to vote, largely don’t exist.
In my view, Foley chose non-English speaking public housing residents as his example to capitalize on people’s fears and prejudices.
I know that Foley is not a racist, but he will be judged by his own words, not mine.
He clearly doesn’t like the racist inferences made about him, but there’s a simple remedy.
Speak about ethnic and racial groups with dignity. Don’t negatively generalize about ethnicity, race or non-English speakers. Judge individuals by their actions and words, not by who they are. At the very least, don’t traffic in ethnic and racial innuendos and stereotypes.
If Foley does that, there will be no reason for anyone to level racial charges at him.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
