You’re right Sheriff Hodgson, Paul Heroux can’t make claim to much of what you’ve done
To the editor:
I agree with Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson. Paul Heroux can’t say what the Bristol County’s sheriff can say.
For instance, in his 25 years as sheriff, Hodgson was in charge when more than one quarter of all suicides in this state’s 13 county jails occurred in Bristol County. Even though, Bristol County only had 13 percent of the state’s total inmate population. Heroux can’t say that.
Hodgson made a grand standing offer to illegally “relocate” prisoners to the southern border to help finish “The Wall.” Many of these inmates had not even been tried yet but Hodgson thought he had the authority to sentence them to hard labor while they were still awaiting trial. Heroux can’t say that.
Prison Grand Pubah, Hodgson has made a cottage industry of dunning prison vendors and suppliers for contributions to his reelection campaigns, including, are you ready, over $12,000 from of all places, Correctional Psychiatric Services Inc. Heroux can’t say that.
The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office has charged Hodgson with violating the Civil Rights and endangering the health of immigrant detainees and wanted them all removed from the sheriff’s custody. Heroux can’t say that.
Tom Hodgson has shown himself to be nauseating public embarrassment.
His disregard for human rights and his racist bully tactics while wearing a badge has cast a sinister shadow on the fine image of honorable correctional officers throughout the state. Heroux can’t say that.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.