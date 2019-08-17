I lied to you when I wrote about my dog Miles early this year.
I didn’t mean to.
When I typed the words “Miles is mending well” on the last Wednesday in February I believed them to be true. It’s just that by the time you read that on the first weekend of March an abscess was forming on the wound Miles had from surgery to remove a fatty mass a couple weeks earlier. On the first Monday in March Miles was back at a veterinary hospital for a five-day stay.
The wound issues were brought under control, but Miles, who turned 15 on Aug. 4, had other problems common to a dog of his age. There had been a few return trips to the vet since then. Aug. 8 was the last.
If my usual trip down Memory Lane sounds like an obituary for a dog, you’ll forgive me, won’t you?
“All he needs is food, water and a fenced-in yard,” said his former owner when she turned him over to us as a 4-year-old. Her son had developed an allergy to canine fur. We needed a companion for Princess, our aging shepherd mix.
Her list of Miles’ needs proved spot-on, though the daily walks he took with Princess and me — and later also Ethyl, a lap dog brought in by our son — quickly also became a necessity.
He was a handsome fellow with the shape of a beagle and the brindle and black coloring, white bib and stockings, of a Boston terrier. His looks didn’t impress Princess; she never seemed overly fond of him, though his arrival put an end to the separation anxiety tear-ups she had been prone to.
He was content to lie by himself in one corner of the fenced-in yard while she ignored him from another. And there he’d hear my footsteps once they hit Robert Street, a long block from our home on Intervale Avenue. “Whoof … whoof … whoof,” he would trumpet in what I called his single-shot bark. No matter how lousy the day had been, his assurance that someone was happy to see me come home made me smile.
If his early evening barking disturbed you, I hope we made up for it by giving you a laugh after supper. I’m klutzy. The sight of me walking two dogs, and later three, and untangling their leashes every 60 feet or so, should have been comical. It certainly was embarrassing.
He was content with a walk around the block, overjoyed if the trip led to Prairie Avenue and other streets of Lonicut or if we hit the bonanza: Capron Park. And vacations in Kentucky found him bounding up and down Appalachian hillsides, relaxing in Carr Creek and, at least once, meekly trying to answer a coyote’s howl on a dark night. He grew used to a huge yard without fence and moving unleashed.
Miles was the best dog I ever had. Yes, I said the same thing about Princess before she passed away nine years ago. And about Sparky before her. It’s been true each time because as you grow older you appreciate more what a dog provides.
With Miles I learned that while “love means never having to say you’re sorry” verges on the absurd in human relations, it’s true between people and dogs. Step on his tail, force him to take a pill, trim his nails. Whatever the hurt or indignity, it was forgotten within moments. And forgiveness never entered the equation.
I learned that I was dependent on his easy dependency on me. Food, water, walks, the occasional rubdown and tending to his hurts covered everything of import. And I sensed that the handsome guy who got me to take a lot of walks when I wasn’t really in the mood valued my dependency on him.
He approved, I’m sure, of the permanent move we made to Kentucky 20 months ago. But he had aged fast since then.
It was hard to decide to let him go, to have him euthanized, even though he had stopped eating, could barely walk more than a few steps at a time and spent his days in the cool beneath the porch.
There are books in the library and articles on the Internet to help with such a decision if you’re faced with it.
I have experience but no expertise in the matter.
But remember, if you’re concerned about making a mistake — whether acting too soon, when he or she might have some good time left, or waiting too long and prolonging suffering — it would break faith with your pet to say “I’m sorry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.