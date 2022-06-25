Historical research can be time consuming.
I know. I have spent hours and hours and hours of my life poring through old newspapers trying to gather information.
Back when I was a Sun Chronicle employee, I would occasionally write stories that looked back in the past.
I’ve written stories on Attleboro’s great tax revolt of 1963, the Thompson Chemical explosion in 1964 and the Blizzard of ’78.
I’ve written columns comparing local election results over the years.
I’ve written columns and stories on the histories of various local institutions, including Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Emerald Square mall, Bishop Feehan High School and the Attleboro Area Golf Association.
I’ve also written histories on the Town of North Attleboro and the Hockomock Area YMCA.
All that information is not just lodged in my mind. It requires research.
In recent years, that’s been easy, just a few keystrokes away. But if you’re looking for local information from 30 or more years ago, a more old-school approach is required.
At The Sun Chronicle, that would mean wandering down to the musty basement where there are hundreds of what are called bound volumes. Each month, a vendor hired by the paper takes each edition and binds them in giant books.
I would flip through the books, page by page, until I found what I needed. Some results were easy, like elections (November) or AAGA Open winners (August). Others required hours of flipping.
Newspapers are preserved in local libraries on microfilm. The technology is slightly more advanced, but the research method is very similar. There can be hours of flipping pages if you don’t know the date something occurred.
That’s why I was pleased to see that the Attleboro Public Library is digitizing back copies of The Sun Chronicle and one of its predecessors, The Attleboro Sun. Using the old microfilm, the library has digitized the Sun from 1959 to 1969 and should complete 1947 to 1958 in a couple of months.
It’s pretty easy. You go to Attleboro.advantage-presentation.com and type in something you want to research. For instance, I typed in my grandfather’s name, Louis Labonte. A number of results popped up, not all of them fruitful. It may, for example, list a story including a Louis with a different last name and a Labonte with a different first name.
But it didn’t take long before I got results. I found a story about my grandfather getting rear-ended in a three-car accident in front of his house in 1963. And that he sold land to an uncle the following year.
What’s interesting to me is that the actual page from the old paper is viewed, with the search words highlighted. (I could only call up pages from a desktop computer, not my phone.)
I’d urge anybody using this terrific service — to research an old wedding or obituary, for example — to take some time to look at the pages. They offer a great peek into life around here back in the middle of the 20th century.
For instance, there are help wanted ads seeking “men for factory work” or “women for clerical work.” Prices in the 1960s on groceries, cars, everything, were less, to say the least.
And I came across this little gem from April 27, 1959: An out-of-town couple was arrested on morals charges in North Attleboro. The man, a 27-year-old father of two from Sharon, and the woman, who was 19, single and from Walpole, were found to be living together in the same apartment.
Shocking.
So, historical research is now less time-consuming — and can be interesting.