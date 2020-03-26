It’s time for a woman president! There, I’ve said it. So I guess I should explain.
By “time,” I mean right now. That’s not actually going to happen -- although House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is second in line for the presidency. It is highly unlikely both President Trump and Vice President Pence will die in office, even with the deadly coronavirus on the rampage.
Another long-shot possibility is that the yet-to-be determined Democratic nominee for president will be a woman. The nominee will be officially selected at the Democratic Convention in July. But will there be an actual convention during the coronavirus crisis?
In any case Joe Biden will probably have locked up enough votes to be guaranteed the nomination. Biden has already said he will choose a woman as his running mate. Challenger Bernie Sanders has said “in all likelihood” he would do the same.
I’m also not ruling out the possibility that Trump will kick Pence off the ticket and replace him with a woman if he feels that’s what it takes to win re-election.
That female vice president candidate, whoever she is, would become president if the nominee cannot complete his term.
A more likely possibility is that Biden will choose to serve one term, as he has talked about, and the female vice president will then be the presumptive Democratic nominee in 2024.
Having dealt with these technicalities I want to give both my personal and political take on the need for a woman president, now or in the near future.
This may seem odd coming from a straight, white, male, privileged baby boomer -- I’m the same age as President Trump and former President Bill Clinton, 73.
I say proudly that there are a lot of women in my life. I have one wife, two daughters, three sisters and a host of strong women among the families of my forebears.
None of those people, living or dead, could be considered presidential timber, no matter how proud of them I am.
But of course there are many women alive today who are well qualified to be president. Similarly there are many women who have been strong leaders of other countries.
Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany, and Margaret Thatcher, the late prime minister of Great Britain, come to mind. The former is a progressive and the latter was a conservative.
In the United States, Hillary Clinton was well qualified to be president but she failed to win the 2016 election.
Several strong women were among those who set out to win this year’s Democratic presidential nomination and a couple are prospective vice presidential picks. I’m thinking of senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Kamala D. Harris of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.
There are also a number of women governors and big city mayors who are prospects for the ticket.
No shortage of talent, to be sure. But somehow a woman has never been the standard bearer for either political party. This despite the fact that the United States has had no problem electing a number of male presidents who turned out to be less than stellar.
The reason is multifaceted. America is a patriarchal society in a moralistic culture with a winner-take-all economic system amidst ever-growing inequality and ever-increasing political polarization. Seems like it’s time for a different approach to world-shaking events.
Men make up the bulk of the elite who rule the professional managerial class. (I sometimes worry that the Democratic political establishment will get cold feet and insist on a male VP if Trump looks like a winner in November.)
I hope the Democrats are serious about choosing a woman VP nominee. What this country needs, particularly after this health crisis, is a president who puts the country first and whose empathy for the less fortunate shines through.
That is not the person America has in the White House now.
