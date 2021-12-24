We at The Sun Chronicle wish all our loyal readers and our many letter writers, columnists, contributors, and advertisers, a very happy holiday season.
We may have our differences at times, but one thing we can all agree on is the importance of a vital local news source like The Sun Chronicle.
Thank you for being with us and supporting us, especially during these last two strange and trying years.
Rest assured, you can count on us and our team of award-winning editors, reporters and photographers, as well as the many dedicated workers we have in our advertising, circulation, press and distribution departments, to be here for you in the new year, bringing you the best local coverage around.
May we all see a brighter 2022.
— Craig Borges, executive editor/general manager
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.