What a time we live in, I’ve heard some comments and observations I never thought I’d hear. Like:
I really like your mask.
Pass the sanitizer.
It’s really too bad your mother can’t come over for dinner tonight.
Hi. Did you wash your hands?
We’re going to eat in — again.
One is a quarantine, two is a crowd.
My elbows hurt from pushing doors open.
Let’s watch all the seasons of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” — tonight.
Kids, you can do anything you want …
I just knew bourbon was an essential commodity.
I’m going to work, honey — in the next room.
I never thought I’d wear my hair this long.
Doesn’t the air smell, well, fresher?
So many funerals that no one came to …
I can’t wait to cut the grass.
Just look at me — I’m not sick.
So, this is walking …
I’m not going out this month.
I never thought I’d have phone sex with someone in the same house.
Will colored eggs last until next year?
Saturday sermon
“Our wisdom comes from our experience, and our experience comes from our foolishness.”
— Sacha Guitry
Tony redux
I don’t remember anyone saying that the late Tony Calcia was a Disney World nut, going there usually a few times a year.
The story goes that when he entered the park Mickey and Minnie yelled, “Tony!”
Selfish and stupid
There’s one word for people who don’t wear masks when they should: Selfish.
I wear a mask so I don’t make you sick, but I’m not worth it to you? A letter-writer this week suggested, No Mask, No Service. I say No Mask, No Brains.
Feedback
“Can you make your face more in your column?” writes a reader. “Half-face is easy to miss. Have to go back again.”
No, I can’t. I don’t make those decisions any more. Here’s looking at you, kid.
A little more viral humor
The Chinese are calling COVID-19 the American Virus, because a group of U.S. soldiers visited the Wuhan area last October.
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell what store chain was named after both its hours of operation and its date of establishment in 1946.
Answer: 7-Eleven, started on July 11, 1946.
“I believe this week’s answer is 7-Eleven, but this is just the first thing that comes into my mind,” writes John Dunne. “My guess would be 7-Eleven, although this seems too logical,” writes Ron King. Kenneth Drucker got it right, too.
“My guess at an answer to your question is 7-Eleven stores, although they were not really founded in 1946,” writes Doug Wynne of Plainville. “That was the year they changed their name from Totem Stores, which was actually founded in 1927. (I knew the answer was 7-Eleven without research; the rest came to me in a magical mystery tour on the internet.)”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what tree has the same name as an insect.
Columns for Kids
As long as donations average $150 a month I’ll keep writing this column, which I currently contribute to the paper.
Send donations to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.