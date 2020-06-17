Local town elections are just around the corner, and, as always, we urge you to vote.
This is especially true in Plainville, where there are 3,250,000 reasons to vote.
That’s how much, in dollars, town officials are asking to permanently increase taxes annually in order to avoid layoffs and service reductions.
The tax hike — an override of the property tax-limiting law known as Proposition 2½ — has gained few headlines while all eyes are focused on the coronavirus pandemic and on the social unrest following the death of a black man by a Minneapolis police officer.
If approved, however, the new tax bills will certainly get Plainville property owners’ attention.
Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson said the average household with a home value of $391,000 would pay an additional $186 per quarter or $744 annually.
That’s $62 per month or just over $2 a day.
Without the extra revenue the override would provide, Thompson said the town would likely need to eliminate six firefighter and five police positions and reduce hours at the library, Council on Aging, town hall and department of public works. At the local schools, up to 38 positions may be eliminated. This could lead to larger class sizes and the elimination of band and chorus.
The override was put on the ballot after town officials reduced what had been a $4.5 million shortfall.
Selectmen Chairman Jeff Johnson said officials wanted to put the question of preserving all positions and services to voters, “even as we recognize that this is a very challenging time to talk about a tax increase.”
It’s a tough decision and we urge Plainville voters to cast a ballot.
And they don’t have to put themselves at risk to do it.
Absentee ballots can be requested now from Town Clerk Ellen Robertson or downloaded from the town’s website.
Due to the pandemic, the state Legislature has waived the requirement that a reason, such as travel or illness, must be given to request absentee ballots at all municipal elections.
The ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day by mail, email or to the drop box at town hall.
The election itself will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 29.
All voting will be done at the public safety building because fire department equipment bays will provide more space to enhance social distancing.
We strongly urge Plainville voters to mark June 29 in their calendars as a day to vote. Or get a ballot now and decide.
You have plenty of reasons to do it.
