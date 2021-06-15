On Sunday, no one in Massachusetts died of COVID-19, according to the state.
On the same day, there were just 33 new virus cases, which is the Bay State’s lowest ever single-day case count since last March at the start of the pandemic. The positive rate for coronavirus testing dropped to 0.42 percent, also a record low.
On Monday, the final COVID-19 shots were administered at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, the state’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination site. In the nearly six months since its opening, the site has administered more than 610,000 shots, part of an effort that has successfully vaccinated nearly 4 million Massachusetts residents.
And Tuesday, the state of emergency that Gov. Charlie Baker declared on March 10, 2020, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, will end.
It’s good to look back over the 462 days that have passed to see how far we have come. There has been considerable sacrifice.
We have spent months in isolation without the socialization that’s so vital to our psychological well-being. We were forced to delay or forgo traditional gatherings for baptisms, weddings and funerals. Our beloved family get-togethers, especially around the holidays, were held as much virtually as in person, and so much was lost as a result.
Let’s be thankful that those celebrations of life are now returning.
And let’s also be thankful to the people who stepped up during this state of emergency, especially the health care providers and first responders, who worked long, stressful hours while N-95 masks stamped temporary scars on their faces.
The crisis may be over, and we are all returning to work, to school, to restaurants and movie theaters and sports stadiums. A sense of normalcy has begun to settle in.
While the state of emergency may officially be over, we encourage everyone to replace it with a state of vigilance. COVID-19 may not be the threat it was 15 months ago, but it has not disappeared from the landscape.
Masks are still mandatory for all individuals on public and business transportation, including rideshare and taxis, in health-care facilities and in other settings hosting vulnerable populations, such as congregate care settings. And those who have not been vaccinated should wear a mask indoors and when they cannot socially distance.
We urge everyone to continue to follow these masking guidelines. And we strongly urge everyone who has not been vaccinated to get a shot — and this includes those who were infected with COVID-19.
When Gov. Baker announced in mid-May that the state of emergency would lift on June 15, he made clear that the end of government-mandated restrictions does not necessarily mean the end of the public health threat.
“COVID is a little bit like, you know, Michael Myers,” he said, referring to the “Halloween” horror film franchise character with a knack for surviving to make it into yet another sequel.
Let’s be vigilant so that we can be sure we have seen the end to the horror movie we have endured for 462 days.
