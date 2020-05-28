Welcome to Attleboro, Nova Farms.
Tuesday’s front-page headline may have called the opening of your business “historic,” but we hope your presence in the community will soon become no big deal.
That’s the way it should be.
It’s true, you are the first recreational marijuana dispensary in not only Attleboro but the entire area. Until your store opened on Monday, consumers had to drive 45 minutes to Fall River to purchase something approved by voters nearly four years ago.
That delay is one of many signs that state officials dragged their feet in setting up the guidelines for recreational marijuana dispensaries. Many officials were still locked in the fears about cannabis, an idea as dated as a 1970s Cheech & Chong album.
Although your location in the Attleboro Industrial Park — required by Attleboro zoning regulations — seems a bit odd, we expect you to fit right in among local retailers.
At least for now, you are positioned well to capture the cannabis market. Not only are there no other pot shops in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, Nova Farms is the closest dispensary for consumers in Providence and Pawtucket.
“It’s an under-served area,” Derek Ross, Nova Farms’ CEO, said at Monday’s opening.
It certainly took a while before we could say we could go to a local store and legally purchase pot. After years of lobbying by the marijuana industry, voters finally erased the line between cannabis and alcohol in 2016, approving a referendum to make the substance legal.
An agreement between Gov. Charlie Baker and the Legislature on governing the industry required two years to resolve. And the ongoing coronavirus pandemic further delayed your opening date from April Fool’s Day to Memorial Day,
But now marijuana sales can emerge from black market enterprise to legitimate business. We believe this is long overdue.
As we have stated here before, medical studies have shown marijuana to be no more damaging than alcohol. Laws that made the sale of marijuana a crime have not stopped the demand for pot.
It made little sense for criminals to capture that market. A far better public policy is to regulate the strength of the drug and to tax it, like any other product.
Indeed, Nova Farms will be paying 17 percent of its earnings to the state in taxes.
In addition, a host community agreement with Attleboro requires Nova Farms to pay 3 percent of its annual gross sales revenue to the city within 90 days of the end of the first year of operations, and every year thereafter for a total of five years. The city will also benefit from a local 3 percent sales tax imposed on the sale of recreational marijuana.
That sure to help Attleboro as the city, like every municipality in the state, struggles with the economic impact of the pandemic.
Hats off to you, Nova Farms, for taking on the challenges of opening a once stigmatized business and then carrying it out in the midst of the biggest public health crisis in a century.
We hope the people of Attleboro and surrounding towns greet you with open arms.
