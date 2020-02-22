Famed war correspondent Robert Sherrod wrote a lengthy piece about the battle for Iwo Jima for the March 5, 1945, issue of Life magazine. In it he said that the Japanese defenders and the attacking Americans who were slain on the island had this in common: “They died with the greatest possible violence.”
By February 1945 the United States Marine Corps had taken the most difficult of military operations — the amphibious invasion of a hostile shore — and made it their trademarked field of endeavor.
The Marines, after years of bloody experience of attacking island after island across the Pacific, had developed the vessels, the weapons and the tactics needed to win such battles into a high art.
First, waves of bombers flying from the Navy’s armada of aircraft carriers or from already-captured airbases would pound the defenses, sometimes for days on end.
Then, as the invasion date approached, the big-gun warships would take over. Battleships and cruisers would rain down hundreds of tons of steel and high explosives with precision on any enemy position that could be spotted.
That would be followed by barrages of rockets launched from specialized barges, dive bombers hitting targets with pinpoint accuracy or blanketing an area with the relatively new weapon of napalm — a jellied gasoline that would stick to and burn anything it touched.
Finally, purpose-built landing craft — amphibious tractors that could crawl over coral reefs and climb up onto the shore, Higgins boats that could navigate in shallow waters, LSTs that could disgorge Sherman tanks directly onto the invasion beaches — would make for the shoreline, loaded with Marines armed with rifles, machine guns and flamethrowers.
But by this time, though, the Japanese had learned some lessons as well. The main one was that they could not realistically expect to counter the overwhelming firepower of the Americans. Their only hope to keep the invaders away from the sacred soil of their motherland was to make them pay as high a price as possible in the hope that they would eventually lose the will to fight.
So they husbanded their own fire carefully, resisted the temptation to engage in futile “Banzi” charges and waited.
The result, 75 years ago this week, was one of the bloodiest actions of the war in the Pacific — witnessed, as we note in today’s front page story, by Attleboro resident Bob Robichaud, now 93, and then a sailor on a Navy hospital ship, which gave him a front row seat to the full horror of the battle.
In the end, it cost the lives of some 6,800 Americans and nearly all of the Japanese garrison of 20,000.
But the fanatical Japanese resistance did not sway the Americans’ resolve. Instead, it had a consequence that neither the Japanese nor the Marines on the ground could have imagined.
The huge toll here and in subsequent battles convinced American war planners that an attempt to invade the Japanese home islands would come at an immense cost. So they turned to an alternative they hoped would end the war quickly, one that had been developed in great secrecy and finally tested a few months later in the New Mexico desert.
It would end the war “with the greatest possible violence.”
Log In
