Schools reflect the societies that build them.
Boston Latin, the oldest public school in the United States, in its current site on Avenue Louis Pasteur in Boston, with its tall Greek columns is a temple of learning for the sons of the Hub’s Brahmin class — or so it was probably envisioned when it was built in the 1920s.
Schools erected for the working class in the Victorian era bear a more-than-family resemblance to the grim factories — those “dark satanic mills” — where their alumni were expected to migrate once they graduated. (Some older readers may remember those, with desks bolted to the floor in rigid conformity and with a hole in the desktop — not for a USB cable but for an inkwell, quill pen not included.)
Buildings from — to pick an era of unfortunate architectural sameness — the 1970s, even if they are schools, tend to look like suburban office parks, or minimum security correctional facilities.
For the most part, those buildings were meant to facilitate one-way learning.
Children were packed into those desks — fixed or mobile — and were expected to absorb, sponge-like, the received wisdom of their elders.
Which brings us to the area’s newest public school, Attleboro High, opened this September after years of planning and construction. At four stories, 472,000 square feet (44,000 square feet bigger than the old AHS) it was built at an eye-watering cost of $259,918,180. (City taxpayers are responsible for $242 million of that, including interest. A tax override to OK the spending passed by 66%.)
So, did the city get its money’s worth?
To hear teachers and students tell it — as staff writer George W. Rhodes did in today’s front page story — the answer is a resounding “Yes.”
Principal Kate Campbell described it as “truly the most spectacular school I have ever seen.”
“It’s new and it’s clean,” one student said. “It’s a more positive environment.”
A teacher called it “breathtaking” and “designed to learn.”
And what does it say about us as a society? That we are more open, flexible and diverse than our past? We shall see.
Those old schools — whether soaring or grim or bland in their designs — could produce wonderful learning experiences, sometimes in spite of their architecture. Will the new AHS live up the promise of its building?
In the end, of course, it depends on the people inside and not the brick and mortar and glass that surround them.
It’s going to be quite a learning experience.