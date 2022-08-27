In war, it is said, “truth is the first casualty.”
In the war on COVID-19, trust may have suffered collateral damage.
Just over two years ago when the magnitude of the pandemic first became evident, government officials sought to respond to an unprecedented threat with unprecedented measures.
Factories, retail stores, restaurants and theaters were locked down tight. Downtowns were silent, playgrounds were deserted and highways like Interstate 95 were eerily quiet with little difference between rush hour and 1 a.m.
But the biggest — and perhaps the most lasting impact — was on schools. Across the region thousands of young people found themselves in an extended holiday that was originally only supposed to last a few weeks.
But, instead of being every schoolchild’s dream — a sort of open-ended snow day — it slowly turned into something very different. Instead of a holiday from school, it just meant a permanent state of homework. School without seeing friends, playing sports or even seeing teachers.
It wasn’t a solution that satisfied anyone; not students, not teachers and certainly not parents who began to resent — quite understandably — the burdens imposed on them and the impact on their children.
For some, that frustration turned into anger — not at an elusive, maddeningly volatile virus — but at the people trying to deal with its impact.
Parents targeted school committee members as if they were the ones to blame for the consequences of a disease.
It didn’t help that official advice — over the span of two different presidential administrations — changed and morphed as it tried to keep up with the various mutations of COVID-19 or that the messaging from government authorities was sometimes muddled and confusing.
“Follow the science,” we were told. Fine, but “What is the science today?” was the reply.
Trust in science itself suffered as a consequence. That’s tragic, because science is what finally allowed us to get ahead of the pandemic and return to a semblance of normality.
Nowhere is that more true than in the area’s public schools as they prepare to reopen next week. Administrators at the state and local levels have decided that keeping children in school and learning face-to-face is a mission worth accomplishing.
“The expectation from the state is that we will work through any challenges to keep our schools open,” Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer told The Sun Chronicle this past week.
For Bill Runey, who helped guide Attleboro High School through the pandemic before moving on to taking over as superintendent at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional this month, the relief is palpable.
“In D-R, we are excited about returning to our new definition of normal. We will be diligent in our safety protocols in an effort to minimize transmission to the greatest extent possible,” he told Sun Chronicle staff writer George W. Rhodes for today’s front page story.
It’s not quite normal and it is new, but it’s surely better.