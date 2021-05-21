What does Attleboro have in common with Abington, Amherst, Andover, Arlington, Athol, Brookline, Buckland, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Concord, Dennis, Eastham, Easthampton, Essex, Georgetown, Gloucester, Grafton, Great Barrington, Greenfield, Hamilton, Hanson, Ipswich, Lee, Lenox, Lexington, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Marblehead, Melrose, Nantucket, Newton, Northborough, Northampton, Orleans, Pittsfield, Provincetown, Rockport, Saugus, Shrewsbury, Somerville, South Hadley, Stockbridge, Upton, Wayland, Wellfleet, Westborough, Westfield, Westford, Williamstown and Winthrop?
They are among the now 50 Massachusetts cities and town to have banned some form of polystyrene, more commonly known by the name Styrofoam trademarked by Dow Chemical.
In addition, three states (Maine, Maryland and Vermont) have prohibited polystyrene containers while three more (Colorado, New York and Virginia) have bans pending. Dozens of cities and counties across the United States have similar restrictions.
So, the question is not whether the Attleboro City Council acted too hastily Tuesday in banning polystyrene as well as plastic takeout cups and containers for stores and restaurants.
The question is why was Attleboro so late in joining the crowd — and why aren’t other area towns enacting the same restrictions.
There’s little question the material should be phased out, the sooner the better.
Polystyrene foam is made from toxic ingredients such as synthetic resins, polyesters and plastics; the World Health Organization classifies it as a probable carcinogen. The same container used for carryout, takes more than a million years to decompose in a landfill where it shares space with other single-use plastics such as straws, cups and disposable utensils. Environmental groups say there is already more plastic than fish in the oceans.
A change is needed, and the food service industry appears to be stepping up. Maybe you’ve noticed that some of the containers you’ve brought home from takeout meals ordered during the coronavirus pandemic are now made of paper instead of polystyrene. The same goes for the cup of coffee you grabbed to go. Many other restaurants have swapped foam takeout containers for a compostable, biodegradable sugarcane-based alternative.
Yes, these containers are more expensive than foam or plastic and may not be as durable. But the boom in takeout business during the pandemic shows that consumers are willing to pay for the convenience of having restaurant-quality meals at home.
Small businesses are justifiably concerned about the ban so we’re glad to see the council approved a Jan. 1 start, giving owners more than seven months to find and stock up on alternatives. We’re confident big business, like the ubiquitous coffee chain Dunkin’, will be unaffected.
The city council approval is another green feather in the cap for Paul Heroux, who will surely go down as the most environmentally-conscience mayor in Attleboro’s history. In less than four years in office, Heroux has successfully championed for bans against plastic bags, plastic straws, fluorescent light bulbs containing mercury and even the intentional release of balloons into the air.
We commend the mayor and council on their most recent action and urge surrounding towns to consider the same. Better yet, we hope local lawmakers will join the Legislature in approving a statewide ban on polystyrene contains and plastic cups.
The sooner we rid the earth of these toxins, the better.
