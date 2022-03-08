Jeff Wencus just loved the outdoors.
He enjoyed camping and skiing and fishing. He especially loved to hunt — bow hunting was his favorite.
A native of Wrentham, he graduated from Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in 2002, attended New England Tractor Trailer Training School and drove for Federal Express Freight for several years.
Jeff Wencus died of an overdose in February 2017. He was 33.
For the last two years, the world’s attention has been focused on the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down society, crippled the economy and claimed almost 1 million American lives and 6 million worldwide.
But the March 3 settlement by Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma is a painful reminder that the opioid crisis lingers on. And that it hit folks next door, folks like Jeff Wencus, and causes immense pain to their families.
Drug overdose deaths have doubled over the past six years, soaring in recent months amid the pandemic and continued rise of fentanyl.
The country first surpassed 100,000 annual deaths in April, and overdose deaths have persisted at staggeringly high levels since.
The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that drug overdose deaths have reached another record high. An estimated 104,288 people died of drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending September 2021. In September 2015, the annual death toll was about 52,000.
The pandemic accelerated trends that were already heading in the wrong direction, and experts say that reversing course will require concentrated efforts — and it will take time, both strategically and ideologically.
“If and when COVID restrictions ease, you won’t see a reversal in the same way you saw the acceleration because these drug distribution networks and addiction become embedded in the community. And it’s not like they turn off overnight,” Katherine Keyes, an associate professor at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health whose research focuses on psychiatric and substance use epidemiology, told CNN recently.
Perhaps the settlement with the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, will help. The deal, which must be approved by a federal bankruptcy judge, requires the Sacklers to pay as much as $6 billion, with $750 million for victims and their survivors. Most of the rest will go to state and local governments to fight the crisis. Massachusetts will receive $20 million, which will be used for drug prevention and treatment.
We applaud family members like Lynn Wencus, mother of Jeff Wencus. She realizes the importance of putting the bulk of the settlement into ending the opioid crisis.
“Every day this goes on, we lose all of these people,” she said. “If states use the money the way it’s supposed to be, then we will be saving lives.”
As the pandemic appears to subside, we hope focus can return to those victimized by the opioid scourge.
We don’t want to lose more folks next door, folks like Jeff Wencus.