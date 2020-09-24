The coronavirus has taken the lives of more than 9,000 Bay Staters, but it also has been a killer for Massachusetts’ restaurant industry.
It certainly has brought change to all eating establishments.
Attleboro area diners got a taste of that this week.
The Old Grist Mill Tavern in Seekonk is for sale, although its owner said the restaurant isn’t closing.
Commercial Real Estate Exchange Inc., a Massachusetts-based real estate business, has the property listed for $3 million.
“This gorgeous antique building, beautifully partially rebuilt in 2013 to replicate its original charm and (is) home to one of the most popular restaurants and meeting spots for gatherings of all occasions for well over 60 years!” the listing says.
Owner Greg Esmay was quoted as saying, “Everything is perfect.” The listing, he said, “has nothing to do with coronavirus, nor any financial issues. We’re totally solvent. There’s not a problem in the world.”
But like everyone in the dining industry, the Grist Mill has faced a struggle due to the public health crisis.
In May, the restaurant added a “grocery line,” featuring “vegetables, baked pies every day, turnovers, different meats every day, chicken, butter, sour cream, eggs” and other items.
In June, Esmay battled with local and state officials to gain permission for indoor dining that had been banned since March. The 390 Fall River Ave. restaurant, which is steps from the Rhode Island border, had taken a significant hit when the Ocean State reopened indoor dining before Massachusetts, he said then.
“We cannot survive,” he said at the time.
Here’s hoping for the survival of this landmark, which predates the Revolutionary War. The Old Grist Mill was built in 1745 where neighboring farmers would communally grind their corn. It later became a restaurant.
Certainly, Esmay has shown resiliency before. The Grist Mill reopened in 2014, two years after a tractor-trailer overturned, rupturing a natural gas line and igniting a fire that reduced the restaurant to rubble.
That’s not the case a little further to the south where another landmark, the Venus de Milo banquet hall, is throwing in the towel.
For years, the Swansea establishment was Bristol County’s prime spot for wedding receptions, high school proms and high-end banquets.
Monte Ferris, whose family has owned the landmark since it started as a bowling alley in the 1950s, says the Route 6 venue will close and the property will be put up for sale due to “expected long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses.” For now, the restaurant will be open for takeout food during limited hours and on holidays.
The Massachusetts Restaurant Association says roughly 3,600 restaurants have closed for good since the start of the shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic. That’s about a fifth of all restaurants in the state.
In Little Rhody dozens more have closed including some Providence spots that gained national attention in the foodie world like Birch and Loie Fullers.
While outdoor dining has kept some restaurants afloat, winter could bring even more closures, the association warns.
Massachusetts continues to witness an optimistic trend with the virus as the number of positive cases and deaths decline. Still, Gov. Charlie Baker faces a tough balancing act between keeping the public safe and keeping businesses alive.
He took a first step on Wednesday, allowing food to be served in bar areas.
We’re hoping the governor finds the right mix soon, before more local landmarks are faced with calling it quits.
